Community input, a new playground and more care units: West Kelowna council

Civilian task force to lead the review of the mayor and council’s annual compensation

West Kelowna council is reaching out to the community for input on its updated council remuneration policy.

A revision to the policy adds civilian input by creating a task force to lead the review of the mayor and council’s annual compensation. Five community members will serve on the Remuneration Tax Force including one from the Greater Westside Board of Trade, one from a community non-profit group, two from community and neighbourhood associations and one at large. Council updates its annual remuneration once at the end of each four-year term to be given to the next council.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, resident Melissa Grassmick gave a presentation requesting support in principle to construct Julia’s Junction, a fully inclusive and wheelchair accessible playground, proposed for Westbank Centre. A new community fundraising campaign has already raised $12,500 towards the cost of building the park, currently estimated at $750,000. Council has directed staff to bring back a report, within the next month, outlining options and next steps.

West Kelowna council has issued a development permit with variances for 114 congregate care units and amenity space within five, three-story apartment buildings at 2416 Saddleback Way in Smith Creek/Shannon Lake Area.

Council members also heard that the roads maintenance contractor for the city is using all available resources to control more than 70 centimetres of snow that has fallen so far this season. Council thanked the public for their patience and kindness to crews and staff during this atypical snow season. Going forward, the city will explore ways in which it may be able to supplement the roads maintenance contract and bring forward proposals in the fall for 2023 budget consideration.

