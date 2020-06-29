Community input wanted for Kelowna waterfront development

The proposed development is located at 3340 Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, near Boyce-Gyro Beach

The Stober Group has launched a virtual presentation calling for community input on its proposed development along the Kelowna waterfront near Boyce-Gyro Beach.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restrictions that accompany it, the traditional town hall model to hear community concerns was not possible for the developer. As such, Stober Group opted to gather the residents’ opinions through a virtual open house.

“We understand how important it is to get feedback from the community on the proposed development, so the virtual open house will allow us to reach more people and get feedback from a larger proportion of the community,” said Stober Group community liaison Mary LaPointe.

The proposed development is located at 3340 Lakeshore Road and serves as a gateway point where South Pandosy meets the Mission.

The proposed development will be a mix of commercial retail space and two different residential living opportunities, creating a sense of vibrancy and giving over 320 homeowners the ability to live on the water.

This presentation and virtual process is important because it fulfills the promise that the Stober Group made to the community to come back to them with a response to the input that was given over the course of the last year.

Following the 12-minute informative video which includes interviews from the development team as well as renderings of the proposed development, there will be an opportunity for the community to provide feedback.

You can view Stober Group’s presentation at 3340lakeshore.ca.

