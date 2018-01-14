Community Leader Awards: Michael Greer

The Kelowna Capital News honours those that are doing great work in the community

By Mike Straus

The 4th Annual Kelowna Capital News Community Leader Awards was held at Okanagan College, Oct. 23, 2017. Leaders are nominated from the community and a board of community members selects the winners.

Michael Greer knows a few things about work ethic and fundraising.

Greer is the executive director of Elevation Outdoors, a non-profit organization that gives underprivileged youth the opportunity to participate in organized outdoor sports like sailing and mountain biking free of charge. Elevation Outdoors partners with local organizations like MEC, Big White, Cyclepath, and Rip Curl to provide equipment and instruction for participants who require it.

Among Greer’s accomplishments is the substantial increase in the non-profit organization’s annual revenues, which has allowed Elevation Outdoors to acquire a bus to transport participants to and from activities.

Greer says that the most fulfilling part of his work with Elevation Outdoors is the tangible improvement in the participants’ self-confidence. Greer is able to see every day the impact he has on the lives of local youth, and he wants to increase the organization’s capacity for catalyzing that kind of change.

“We’ve been expanding the past few years,” he said. “This winter we’re looking for funding to expand our snowboarding program, which is by far our most popular program. We want to allow more kids to access the sport. We’re also looking at our strategic plan to position ourselves well for future growth.”

Previous:

Curtis McTavish – Leader of the Year

Phil Von Unruh – Coach

Dean Kennedy – Coach

Samantha Kilmartin – Coach

Betty Cleland – Mentor

Shelley Pacholok – Courage

Anja Dumas – Courage

Diane Entwistle – Above and Beyond

