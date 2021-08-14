Community of Eastgate ordered to evacuate due to Garrison Lake wildfire

The Garrison Lake Fire, 32 km from Princeton, as seen from the Princeton airport Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m. Photo submitted.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an immediate evacuation order for properties near the Garrison Lake Fire.

If your property is on the below list, the RDOS has ordered you to evacuate immediately due to the immediate risk to life from the wildfire.

READ MORE: Garrison Lake fire, southwest of Princeton, heats up

The list of properties is below:

121 AIRSTRIP RD

125 AIRSTRIP RD

129 AIRSTRIP RD

133 AIRSTRIP RD

137 AIRSTRIP RD

140 AIRSTRIP RD

141 AIRSTRIP RD

147 AIRSTRIP RD

150 AIRSTRIP RD

155 AIRSTRIP RD

167 AIRSTRIP RD

171 AIRSTRIP RD

179 AIRSTRIP RD

180 AIRSTRIP RD

181 AIRSTRIP RD

5061 HIGHWAY 3

198 RIVERS RD

145 RIVERS END RD

149 RIVERS END RD

153 RIVERS END RD

157 RIVERS END RD

161 RIVERS END RD

165 RIVERS END RD

173 RIVERS END RD

176 RIVERS END RD

177 RIVERS END RD

180 RIVERS END RD

181 RIVERS END RD

182 RIVERS END RD

186 RIVERS END RD

190 RIVERS END RD

193 RIVERS END RD

194 RIVERS END RD

197 RIVERS END RD

117 TOWERS RD

119 TOWERS RD

123 TOWERS RD

127 TOWERS RD

131 TOWERS RD

135 TOWERS RD

136 TOWERS RD

139 TOWERS RD

143 TOWERS RD

144 TOWERS RD

147 TOWERS RD

151 TOWERS RD

152 TOWERS RD

156 TOWERS RD

159 TOWERS RD

160 TOWERS RD

163 TOWERS RD

167 TOWERS RD

168 TOWERS RD

169 TOWERS RD

172 TOWERS RD

175 TOWERS RD

176 TOWERS RD

District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District, Portion EXC NE 1/4, Except Plan 11780 14305 19449 20717 H17630 KAP77959 KAP81171

Lot 1, Plan KAP81171, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

Lot 3, Plan KAP81171, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

Lot 4, Plan KAP81171, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

Lot 5, Plan KAP81171, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

Lot 6, Plan KAP81171, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

Lot 8, Plan KAP81171, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

Lot 19, Plan KAP20249, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District, Portion N E 1/4, Except Plan 10036 12149 23751 H17630 34216 40446 KAP68008

Lot 2, Plan KAP68008, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

Lot 10, Plan KAP12149, District Lot 902, Yale Div of Yale Land District

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services or information, please contact the town of Princeton Emergency Support Services if you are unable to register online at 250-273-0143

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support at 250-809-7152.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Fire evacuation