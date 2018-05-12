Community prepares for opening of Kelowna Paddle Trail

To help launch the Kelowna Paddle Trail, the community is invited to join Kelowna’s largest water parade.

Paddlers of all skill levels and non-motorized watercrafts interested in participating are asked to meet at Hot Sands Beach in City Park before 9 a.m. May 19. The flotilla will depart immediately after the opening ceremony and parade down the lakefront before turning around at Waterfront Park and returning to City Park (approximately 2.5km), said the city news release.

To accommodate a non-motorized watercraft drop off zone, the parking lot in City Park nearest to the bridge will be closed on May 19 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to drop off their equipment and find parking, or alternatively paddle to the event from another launch point, such as Water Street Boat Launch, McTavish Avenue Beach Access or Vimy Avenue Beach Access, said the release.

Event goers will also have the opportunity to try different paddle sports for free, watch races and demonstrations, and learn about water safety from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. all in City Park. CRIS Adaptive Adventures and Access Revolution will also be there with adaptive equipment options for people with diverse abilities.

The long weekend will be busy downtown as there will also be a basketball tournament occurring in City Park, the Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women, and the Knox Mountain Hill Climb. Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking, carpooling or paddling to the event. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the City supports and promotes Active transportation through events, programs and education, said the release.

