Community rallies around newly opened Canoe Coffee Roasters’ shop after broken into

The new location that opened over the weekend, has now closed for repairs

The community is rallying together to support Canoe Coffee Roasters.

Just days after their grand opening of their new space on Laurel Avenue, the shop was broken into and forced to close.

On Jan.7, the same day the break and enter occurred a fundraiser hoping to raise $5,000 for the local start-up to recover after the break-in.

RCMP confirmed that electronic items and a portable safe were stolen over night and are currently investigating.

“In the coffee industry, our community remains pretty tight. When something happens that’s damaging to each other, we step in and help make a difference from all spectrums,” reads the fundraiser organized by Dan C who says that 100 per cent of the funds will go to Canoe Coffee Roasters.

The Kelowna business owned by David Upshaw said in a social media post that they hope to re-open once again a week from now.

“We are so sorry to everyone who was looking forward to visiting the café, but we will have to close for the week to work on repairs, cleanup, equipment replacement, and enhanced security,” says the post.

RELATED: VIDEO: Kelowna coffee company continues to expand

The company started in a small coffee trailer at the Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market three years ago and moved to it’s larger third location on Laurel Avenue from High Road as their next step in building the business.

