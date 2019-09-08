A special harness used on a seeing eye dog has gone missing. It boasts a custom-made sign reading ‘DO NOT PET’. (Facebook)

Community rallies to find blind Vernon man’s missing custom dog harness

The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness

A blind Vernon man had his customized harness he uses for his seeing eye dog returned after losing it on Thursday.

Vivian Unser, a friend of Roland Crouteau’s, said the misplaced item has been found and returned and Crouteau and his dog Dodger are happy and grateful to have it back.

The black leather harness was lost when Crouteau was climbing into a truck following a lunch with friends at Rosalinda’s. The blind man didn’t realize the harness slipped out of the truck before he closed the door.

After retracing his steps and finding nothing, his friend Unser turned to the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook to see if anyone has seen it.

Unser said it was heartwarming to see the response from the public.

“People have been so kind in offering to help fund the new harness which touches my heart and my friend’s,” she said.

Crouteau got the harness last spring in Oakville, Ont., while he was being paired with Dodger. There, the new match underwent three weeks of training.

READ MORE: Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

READ MORE: Summer isn’t quite over for Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

sig

Previous story
Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists
Next story
Firefighters gain control over wildfire burning near Merritt

Just Posted

Award winning Kelowna poet entertains during Culture Days

Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29

RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake… Continue reading

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Kelowna

The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road

Kelowna UFC fighter Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras wins by TKO in Abu Dhabi

The Moras-Jojua fight marked the UFC’s first women’s bout in three trips to Abu Dhabi

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

Puncturevine observed in and near Summerland

New outbreaks of invasive plant have been discovered

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

Construction on Westside Road underway

Road construction between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road will begin 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Most Read