Community remembers Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash

Residents of Kelowna are expressing condolences to the family and friends of Erin Lewis, the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Aug. 26.

The incident happened in the late evening, which closed off Highway 33 in both directions. DriveBC reported that the highway didn’t open up again until 11:45 p.m., after crews cleared the scene of the collision.

Kelowna resident died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a pickup truck.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services said a group of four motorcycles were turning onto Highway 33 near Pyman Road and were travelling westbound toward Kelowna.

One of the motorcyclists failed to keep right, colliding head-on with an eastbound pickup truck that was legally passing a commercial vehicle in one of the two eastbound lanes.

According to friends, Lewis worked for WestJet and was a kind, funny and loving person. Friends also said she had a contagious laugh.

Friends and family are leaving their condolences on her obituary as COVID-19 restrictions are keeping them from seeing Lewis’ family.

“Erin will be so missed by all who knew her. I have never met such a kind, funny, loving person. We had so many laughs and stories she shared with us,” her friend Diane said.

“The twinkle in her eye, her contagious giggle, the love she had for life and people will forever live on in my heart,” Megan Coakley said.

