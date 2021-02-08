Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $211,000 toward expenses. (GoFundMe)

Community response to injured Lake Country woman overwhelming

More than $211K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

Response to a seriously injured Lake Country skier has been overwhelming.

After originally asking for $100,000 to help with expenses for Brita Colero, who became a paraplegic after a skiing accident at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon Jan. 9, organizers of a GoFundMe page for Colero have announced that $211,381 has been raised as of Monday, Feb. 8.

And now, a new goal of $250,000 has been established to help bring Brita home.

“Wow!! The response to help bring Brita home has been overwhelming and a HUGE blessing to Sandy and Brita,” said page organizer Tracey Dickie. “Thank you.”

Dickie said the costs ahead for the Coleros will far exceed the original $100,000 goal and Dickie wants to keep the momentum and donations flowing.

“Let’s get their home set up (this is no small job to change entries, bathrooms, kitchen), a van they can travel in, wheelchairs and whatever else is in their initial set up costs covered,” said Dickie. “What a gift to see the community rally around this lovely family and show them so much love and care. They are beyond grateful.”

Colero herself has said don’t feel bad if you can’t contribute financially, because “giving your love and prayers is a great gift as well.”

Dickie said the Coleros are “incredible human beings who love and care for others extremely well.” Now, it’s the community’s turn to care for them.

“The way Brita and Sandy have chosen to respond to this accident with gratitude that Brita’s life was spared and she has her full mind is beyond inspiring,” said Dickie. “Their faith is strong and Brita’s sweet spirit continues to shine through, despite the suffering she is experiencing.”

Doctors have told Brita and Sandy that their life is about to get very expensive. Barring a miracle, Brita will not regain use of her legs and while she can expect to have independence, she requires the use of specialized equipment and support services.

READ MORE: Community rallies behind Lake Country woman paralyzed while skiing


Most Read