Margie Hibbard gets a gold glitter ribbon tattoo as she lives streams it to Wills Hodgkinson, undergoing cancer treatment in Vancouver. (Steve Kidd/Western News)

Community shows support for seven-year-old battling cancer

Event for Wills Hodgkinson draws a crowd from across the Okanagan

People came to Penticton from up and down the Okanagan Valley Sunday to show support for a seven-year-old boy suffering from a rare form of kidney cancer.

Tricia Hernes and Margie Hibbard, along with a host of volunteers, organized a fundraiser to help support Wills Hodgkinson, a seven-year-old Holy Cross student who was recently diagnosed with a Wilm’s tumour. His father Tim, mother Neely and two-year-old sister Scarlett are staying with him as he undergoes radiation and chemotherapy at the Teck Acute Care Centre at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“The whole Okanagan has just banded together for Wills,” said Hibbard, adding that it was about more than just raising money. “It was really important to the Tim and Neely that this was something the community got something out of as well. It is their way of thanking the community for all their support.”

