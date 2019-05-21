Community survey coming to 1500 Lake Country residences

The last community survey was done in 2015

Residents in Lake Country are getting a chance to have some input on future decisions in the district.

A 28-question community survey will be sent to 1500 randomly selected households in the mail this week.

“Residents’ input on programs and services offered by the District of Lake Country will help the municipality make important decisions on future community investment,” said community development director, Mark Koch.

“The results of the community survey will also contribute to the District having a better understanding of the values and priorities of residents.”

Residents who submit the completed survey before the June 7 deadline will be entered to win one of three prizes.

  • Oyama Zipline family pack gift certificate valued at $400
  • Main Street gift certificate package valued at $100
  • Greet House $50 gift certificate

The last community survey from 2015 had a 40 per cent response rate, and the district is looking to receive at least 400 surveys this year.

“Council often gets the opportunity to hear from the community on very specific current issues, but in developing the 2019 community survey, it was important to them that it be kept concise yet broad enough to elicit feedback on a number of issues from roadways and transportation to recreational programs and facilities,” said Koch.

The survey will be available online and at Lake Country municipal hall for residents who wish to take the survey and were not randomly selected.

