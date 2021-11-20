Compactor fire behind Kelowna HomeSense deemed suspicious

A compactor fire behind the Kelowna HomeSense Friday evening (Nov. 19) has been deemed suspicious by the Kelowna Fire Department.

At approximately 5 p.m., dispatch received reports of smoke billowing behind the home decor store. The first arriving officer identified a fire in the trash/recycling compactor, and fire crews were able to contain the fire to the compactor, while some light smoke made its way into the store.

Sprinklers were activated in the area until fire crews arrived, helping to limit the fire’s spread. According to witnesses, the building was evacuated.

While no injuries were reported, Kelowna RCMP was now in charge of leading an investigation into the suspicious fire.

Okanagan