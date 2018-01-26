Company fined by WorkSafe B.C. for flying rock

A Kelowna company was fined by WorkSafe BC for blasting that sent rock into a nearby residence.

A Kelowna company was fined by WorkSafe BC for blasting that sent rock into a nearby residence.

Little Rock Drilling and Blasting Ltd., was providing blasting services for a subdivisions under construction in Kelowna when fly rock from a blast had caused extensive damage to occupied homes and unoccupied vehicles as far as 188 metres from the blast site.

READ ALSO: BE LADDER SAFE

WorkSafe BC determined that mats, which are used to cover a blast to control fly rock, were not available on site at the time of the incident.

In addition, no written work procedures for blast were available for the worksite.

WorkSafe determined the firm failed to provide information, instruction, training and supervision necessary to ensure the health and safety of all workers at the workplace, a repeated and high-risk violation and it cost $11,555.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.