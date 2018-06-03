Company marks 10th anniversary with donation to non-profit

Vantage West Realty in Kelowna has marked its 10th anniversary with a donation to provide housing for those in need.

The realtors marked the milestone with a celebration with clients earlier this month, where $25,275 was raised for the Karis Support Society through donations and a live auction, according to a Vantage West news release.

The Karis Support Society provides a loving home and counselling for women struggling with addictions and mental health challenges. The non-profit organization is the only recovery program in the Okanagan to offer safe housing to women and their babies. The three-story Karis building located in the Central Green development on Rowcliffe Avenue is home to 36 women and 15 children.

Vantage West Realty is located at 1060 Manhattan Drive and on the web at vantagewestrealty.com. You can donate to the Karis Support society online at karis-society.org.

