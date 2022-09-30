A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Company reaches out to union in Central Okanagan transit dispute

The two sides are set to meet Oct. 4

A potential bus driver’s strike in the Central Okanagan may be averted at the last minute.

A post on Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1772 website, which represents transit drivers, says First Transit has reached out to ATU President Al Peressini and asked for a meeting for Oct. 4.

That is one day before a planned work stoppage by the union.

The post also says “although the union is not anticipating any change from the company’s last offer, we will be meeting with them in the hope that we can reach an agreement without having to proceed with a strike.”

The union has been using escalating job action over the last few weeks, including drivers refusing to wear uniforms, collect fares or work overtime hours.

Any work stoppage would not impact handyDART service, Route 90 UBCO/Vernon, or Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna.

Drivers have been without a contract since March this year. The last transit strike in the Central Okanagan was 2016.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan transit drivers set for work stoppage Oct. 5

READ MORE: From residential school to prison, B.C. man has come a long way in healing journey

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

JobsKelownaTransit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Okanagan Labour Council likes four Kelowna candidates
Next story
Princeton rooster, Ricky, threatened with eviction

Just Posted

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses

Gerry Jobe part-owner of Simps Modern Beverage in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
From slinging cocktails to mixing lemonade: Pop shop opens in Kelowna

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Company reaches out to union in Central Okanagan transit dispute

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant under construction in June, 2022. (Photo/City of West Kelowna YouTube)
Connection to West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant getting closer

Pop-up banner image