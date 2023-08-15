Company starts GoFundMe for Kelowna employee injured in hit-and-run

A Kelowna pool company is fundraising for one of its staff as he fights for his life at Kelowna General Hospital.
A man identified in a GoFundMe as Cylie was said to be riding his bike on July 28 when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
Cylie’s employer, Hampton Pools and Landscape, opened the fundraiser with a goal of $10,000 to help Cylie with medical bills, rehabilitation and other living expenses.
The fundraiser states the man remains in hospital and was recently taken off life support, but has a long road to recovery ahead of him.
