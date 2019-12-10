A company vehicle is on fire at a home in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star) A company vehicle is on fire at a home in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Company truck on fire in gated Vernon community

Reports say fire stared on machine in bed of truck

A vehicle is fully engulfed in flames outside of a residence in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing — a gated community in Vernon.

Reports came in just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, stating the fire started on a machine in the bed of the apparent work truck, but the truck is about 10-feet away from any structure.

Two workers with a North Okanagan company were working on insulation extraction when one noticed the truckw was on fire.

Both workers got out safely.

The home, which is unoccupied at the time, was undamaged.

One Vernon Fire Rescue Services truck is on scene with a few firefighters.

Other firefighters are tied up dealing with a house fire on Blue Jay Road.

