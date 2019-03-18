A girl walks to lay flowers on a wall at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, March 17, 2019. New Zealand’s stricken residents reached out to Muslims in their neighborhoods and around the country on Saturday, in a fierce determination to show kindness to a community in pain as a 28-year-old white supremacist stood silently before a judge, accused in mass shootings at two mosques that left dozens of people dead. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Compassionate response to New Zealand shootings resonates

City of Salmon Arm offers condolences and support for Muslim community, at home and abroad

The City of Salmon Arm had more than words of condolence to offer in response to the March 15 shootings at a New Zealand mosque that left 49 people dead.

A Facebook post, shared by the city the day after the shootings, is resonating among Salmon Arm and Shuswap residents for its eloquent show of compassion and support for the Muslim community, at home and abroad.

The post concludes with the statement, “We are resolved in our efforts to ensure and protect the safety of our beloved Muslim community. We are them. They are us. Today we mourn. Tomorrow we continue in our quest to reject hate and intolerance with deep respect and condolences for those lost and the communities left behind in sorrow and sadness.”

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says the post represents a gathering of thoughts at the city.

“We really felt the need to express to our community more than just our sadness and our grief over what happened…,” said Harrison. “We wanted to express the values that we hold here as a city and we did not feel we were speaking just for council, we felt we were speaking for the residents of Salmon Arm that intolerance and non inclusion are not what we stand for.

“We want all our of our residents, in particular our Syrian people who are here and our Muslim community who are probably feeling vulnerable at this time, we want them to know they are a part of our community, an important part, and we care for their safety.”

Salmon Arm council has consistently supported community groups that have helped refugee families at risk to relocate to the community. Part of that support has been the provision of transit passes.

Read more: Coalition cooks up plan to bring Syrian refugee families to Salmon Arm

Read more: Shuswap refugee family settles into new, more hopeful life

Read more: Shuswap residents challenge complaints, misconceptions around refugees

Read more: Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

The message Harrison and council wish to stress is that they, they city and its people are accepting of everyone, regardless of background, political stance or sexual orientation or even “if you don’t agree with the mayor on each decision that he makes.”

“What matters is diversity in all forms,” said Harrison. “We welcome that because that’s what makes a strong community.” have to be accepting and we have to educate all people, because when we educate and communicate, people understand. Regardless of what happened in New Zealand,that is what we feel and that is what we stand for.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche
Next story
Southern Interior worst for animal-related crashes

Just Posted

Kelowna DJs organize own shows to fill gap in music scene

The DJs wanted to create somewhere people could enjoy their music safely

Rediscover Rutland: There’s never a dull moment in the neighbourhood

Laurel D’Andrea, with URBA, is sharing a few upcoming events

Kelowna budget carryovers won’t add to taxation demand

Council’s carryover budget requests will advance work for the city

Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Spring has finally sprung in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna welcomes building permit applications for “earth homes”

Kelowna welcomes carriage and container “earth homes” when mandatory inspections are completed

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Budget 2019: Five things to watch for in the Liberals’ final fiscal blueprint

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release the Trudeau government’s final budget on Tuesday

New concussion guidelines launched for Canada’s Olympians, Paralympians

The guidelines will be in effect at this summer’s Pan American, Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru

B.C.- based Tilray to focus investments on U.S., Europe as Canadian assets “overpriced”

Tilray reported its latest earnings for the quarter

In Photos: Classic snowmobiles pushed to their limits in fun races

The Burner in Malakwa served as the venue for races show cases older sleds

Alphonso Davies doubtful for Canada game against French Guiana in Vancouver

Canada will be without injured captain Scott Arfield and veteran Will Johnson

Okanagan organization helps provide water for all in Nepal

Presentation shares success of project at Okanagan Science Centre March 27

Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at B.C. vigil hurt during arrest

BC RCMP say man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

Most Read