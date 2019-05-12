Competitors rival for champion title at the Great Okanagan Poutine Eating Challenge at Smoke’s Poutinerie in Kelowna, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Competitors scarf down poutine for champion title in Kelowna

Smoke’s Poutinerie hosts Great Okanagan Poutine Eating Challenge

The Great Okanagan Poutine Eating Challenge saw competitors scarf down poutine at Smoke’s Poutinerie in Kelowna Saturday evening.

The event featured over 18 hungry local competitors rivalling to finish first for trophies, prizes, and free poutine.

“The speed eating challenge will see who can devour a meal-size poutine the fastest and will feature multiple rounds of eaters to claim the top time,” said owner of Smoke’s Poutinerie Terri Goldsmith.

READ MORE: Kelowna hosts speed poutine eaters

Some competitors finished their poutine in just over a minute. “I think I won that round and I feel so full right now,” said competitor TJ Frick.

Another competitor from the United States couldn’t believe how challenging it was to get one poutine down the hatch. “That was a lot of poutine, I’m all the way from Jacksonville, Florida and a poutine like that I would eat a little bit every day. That’s a lot of carbs and my mom says carbs are bad,” said Florida competitor, Matt Beagan

This year’s event had local mascots compete including Rocky of the Kelowna Rockets and The General of the West Kelowna Warriors.

READ MORE: Schedule unveiled for Great Okanagan Beer Fest

“I hope to win and get some poutine down as fast as I can,” said competitor Spencer Flemington.

“Everyone won a trophy and a plaque and free poutine cards,” said Owner of Smoke’s Poutinerie Terri Goldsmith

Goldsmith said Harry Derrickson took first place with a time of 57.17 seconds. Second place went to Patrice from Kelowna with a time of time of 1:13 seconds.

Take a look at the competitors fight for the champion title.

