The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination. The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend (shown), Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency MANDATORY CREDIT

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination.

The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend, Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019.

They were sold across Canada, and anyone who has them should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products, however, Listeria poisoning symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

ALSO READ: Chicken nugget recall expands to include Compliments brand

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

Just Posted

Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

Dia de los Muertos celebration hits West Kelowna

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts hosts Day of the Dead festivities Saturday afternoon

Heat squads come up short in basketball season-opener

UBCO hosted the Manitoba Bison for the first games of the season

Kelowna RCMP warn of costly rental frauds

Police believe that an AirBnb guest poses as a property owner

Novak’s hat-trick leads Rockets to lopsided win

Kelowna beat the Prince George Cougars 6-2 Friday night

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill

Community near Meadow Valley existed until 1924, but some buildings were moved into Summerland

Okanagan Regional Library joins fight against Macmillan Publishers’ e-book restrictions

The big-five publisher has limited the number of new-release e-book titles libraries can purchase

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

Most Read