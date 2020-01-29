Compost comeback in North Okanagan

City councillors approved phase two of the Compost Bin Pilot Program during the regular meeting on Jan. 27. (City of Vernon)

Phase two of the City of Vernon’s Compost Bin Pilot Program has been green-lighted by councillors to the tune of $27,000.

On the heels of a successful pilot program that operated in the summer of 2019, several councillors advocated for an extension of the program.

The program was so successful, in fact, it was cut short.

An initial budget of $5,000 was used up quickly due to high demand and increased pickups. The program ended on Nov. 4, 2019.

Coun. Scott Anderson told his colleagues Monday the popularity of the pilot project leads him to believe the exploration of door-to-door pickup is in the near future.

“For now, step two seems to be a reasonable continuation of the success of the first pilot project,” Anderson said. “Here we have something that actually makes a difference and takes a lot of trash out of the landfill and has quantifiable measurements.”

“I really pushed for us to continue this because it is so popular and we really aren’t offering anything in the meanwhile,” Coun. Dalvir Nahal agreed. “I’d like to see this program continue until we have something else in place.”

Six compost bins will be placed throughout the city with twice a week pickups by the contractor, Spa Hills Compost — who also supplied the bins. The location of the bins have yet to be determined. Once selected by city staff, notices will be provided to residents.

Council approved the $27,000 cost to come from the Climate Action Revolving Fund to support Phase two during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 27.

“I’m excited that we are able to continue to provide this service,” Mayor Victor Cumming said. “The community has demonstrated strong support for composting and continuing the bin program will divert a substantial amount of organic material from the landfill.”

Councillors Kelly Fehr and Brian Quiring showed some reluctance in rolling out Phase two due to the timing.

“I’m very supportive of composting,” Fehr said. “My challenge is pulling from the revolving fund if we’re looking on doing it next year — we should budget for it.”

