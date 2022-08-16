Concerns for dog spotted in back of flatbed truck near Lake Country

Images were posted to Facebook Aug. 15 of a dog tied to the back of a Coldstream Ranch flat bed truck while it travelled between Vernon and Kelowna (William Mastop/Facebook)Images were posted to Facebook Aug. 15 of a dog tied to the back of a Coldstream Ranch flat bed truck while it travelled between Vernon and Kelowna (William Mastop/Facebook)
Images were posted to Facebook Aug. 15 of a dog tied to the back of a Coldstream Ranch flat bed truck while it travelled between Vernon and Kelowna (William Mastop/Facebook)Images were posted to Facebook Aug. 15 of a dog tied to the back of a Coldstream Ranch flat bed truck while it travelled between Vernon and Kelowna (William Mastop/Facebook)

A Coldstream Ranch vehicle was captured travelling with a dog tethered to its truck bed.

William Mastop took to Facebook on Aug. 15, to share the images of a medium size dog tied up on the back of a flatbed truck.

Mastop wrote that he first spotted the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. just north of Lake Country.

“I last saw the truck and trailer as we were going into Kelowna, so this was not a short trip.”

Mastop commented that he spoke with the driver while stopped at a traffic light, to which the driver replied “she’s going to work, she likes it.”

The truck was also hauling a trailer.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act states in section 2.1, subsection 9.3 that:

A person responsible for an animal must not transport the animal by vehicle unless the animal is, inside the passenger compartment, or confined or secured in a manner that will prevent the animal from falling from the vehicle, being injured during transport, or causing a hazard to the safe operation of other vehicles.

Black Press has reached out to Coldstream Ranch for comment.

READ MORE: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown

READ MORE: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP needs help with mental health calls

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCSPCADogsTrucks

Previous story
B.C. First Nation delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of Nisga’a memorial pole
Next story
B.C. sees record high 1,095 toxic drug deaths in first 6 months of 2022

Just Posted

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)
Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP looking for second suspect

The advice is to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for Central and South Okanagan

The Knox Mountain Downhill takes place Aug. 20-21 in Kelowna. (File photo)
Shredding the gnar at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)
Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim