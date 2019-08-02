TRAIL CLOSED Barricades have been set up at the Trans Canada Trail in Faulder, west of Summerland. Trail committee members who live nearby say floods and slides have made the trail unsafe. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Concerns raised over condition of Trans Canada Trail

Barricades and signs set up west of Summerland

For more than a year, Joyce Parsons, a Trans Canada Trail director in Faulder, has had concerns about the safety of the rail trail in her area.

She said a landslide has affected the trail for the past two years and three washouts on the trail during last year’s flooding have made the trail unsafe.

READ ALSO: Two Summerland trail groups join forces

READ ALSO: Building planned for West Summerland Station site

While the trail is barricaded in Faulder, the barricades do not keep people from using it.

Barricades and signs are now in place at the trail access in Faulder.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, said the trail is a provincial issue.

The regional district does maintenance work on the trail, such as brushing and maintaining the trail surface.

Structural issues and major work, including maintenance following a slide, falls under the province’s responsibility, he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Just Posted

From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

Wanda MacKinnon woke up in a hospital with a stab wound and a concussion

Some of the best and worst street names in the Okanagan

From West Kelowna to Lake Country, check out some noteworthy street names

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission spotlights homelessness issue with event

Homelessness is No Picnic a family-friendly barbecue event establishes sense of community

West Kelowna man stabbed at Enderby ‘pit party’

Police are seeking witnesses of the suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight

Kelowna male model to represent Canada in international contest

Adonis Jocsing will go up against 19 other men for top prize

Okanagan non-profit helps people with disabilities explore the outdoors

CRIS Adaptive Adventures hikes Kalamoir Park

UPDATE: ‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling a possibility for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

LETTER: Thanks to heroes for lifesaving effort

Young people helped swimmer in distress

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

Most Read