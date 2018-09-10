Concert plays across Canada for suicide prevention

UBC Okanagan will host one of the concerts to be live streamed

A free concert dedicated to preventing suicide comes to UBC Okanagan Sept. 15

Les Barricades Mystérieuses was always playing in Elizabeth Turnbull’s home because it was her husband’s favourite piece of music. When he died by suicide in 2015, the idea for the concert flashed through Elizabeth’s mind, as a way to find healing through the music of her fellow musicians, and to celebrate the life of a man she loved and admired. Fittingly, Mysterious Barricades is an apt description of mental illness—it is strangely unknown and it is fraught with unending obstacles. The beauty of the piece of music is in both its nuanced delicacy and its unapologetic force.

Mysterious Barricades believes suicide is death by mental illness. And mental illness—which affects all of us—is intensely misunderstood, deeply personal and often masked. Increased public focus on mental illness has brought it into the spotlight.

Mysterious Barricades response is to be a catalyst for suicide prevention by fostering hope and healing through music. We bring together people in concerts that celebrate life and hope, with artists who believe that music is a visceral, deeply healing and connective force that unites and transforms.

Conductor for the Okanagan Symphony will be Rosemary Thompson at UBC Okanagan Campus as part of the 13-city live streamed concert at 5 p.m.

For tickets visit eventbrite.ca for live streaming visit mysteriousbarricades.org

