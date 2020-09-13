Concerts to return to Kelowna Community Theatre by way of Livestream

Live music is coming back to Kelowna in a safe and physically-distanced way when local rock band Lucky Monkey takes the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Presented by Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc., the show will be broadcasted live on the new streaming service, UnicornsLive, and will act as a pilot project to provide a variety of live-streamed entertainment offerings while large gatherings are still prohibited due to the pandemic.

Lucky Monkey is a rock band from Kelowna that blends the soul of old-school 70’s rock with the energy and polish of the 21st Century to create music that speaks to fans both new and old.

The band’s sound is melodic, crunching, and accessible. Lucky Monkey has supported big names acts such as Danko Jones, The Lazys, Harlequin, and Bret Michaels, and has performed for the Vancouver Canucks on three occasions. They are a band of brothers whose passion for writing and performing music has led them to the top of their local scene and knocking on the door of discovery.

While the band recognizes the gig will be much different than anything they’ve done before, the four-piece said they’re eager to get on stage and connect with their fans once again.

“It will be interesting, it’ll be different that’s for sure,” said Josh Evans, drummer of Lucky Monkey.

“I mean, obviously when you’re playing somewhere and it’s packed and everyone’s having a good time, you feed off that energy, there’s no denying that. But, I think at the end of the day all musicians just love to play music and the fact that we get to have this opportunity and play a show, whether its five people or five hundred we’re still going to have a blast.”

READ MORE: Vernon band daysormay drops new music video

Evans said he hopes the show will help pave way for other local musicians to perform at the Kelowna Community Theatre, noting the music community has been missed by so many after restrictions on large gatherings forced venues to cancel shows in early March.

“I really hope that a lot of people tune in and support the show because there are so many talented, amazing artists in Kelowna and we want all of them to have the same opportunity,” said Evans.

“So, it’s really important that we come together as our music community and support one another by supporting this new venture that could lead to a ton of great things for everyone.”

The performance will consist of one live 45-minute show at KCT, produced by and broadcast live on Unicorns.LIVE. Anyone who purchases their Livestream access before 7:00 pm (PDT) on September 12, 2020 (one week before the show) will be entered to win an in-person experience with the band for up to 6 people in one “social pod”. Three draws will be made live on the Lucky Monkey Facebook page on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been working to find ways to bring live entertainment back in a safe way,” said Unicorns.LIVE executive producer, Dustyn Baulkham.

“Music and art is at the heart of society, and we hope this serves as a step towards future collaborations for employing artists while providing high-quality live entertainment.”

To watch the live stream, viewers will have to register for a Unicorns.LIVE (watch.unicorns.live) account to access the performance at www.watch.unicorns.live or by clicking here. Livestream access to watch the show is $5.99 (plus tax) per person, and those who purchase will also have access to the content after the live show.

As this is a special collaboration with the KCT, the live show will not be available to existing Unicorns.LIVE subscribers. However, the recording of the show will be made available to subscribers 7 days after the show airs live. Like all content on Unicorns.LIVE, the series is 100% live and unedited.

READ MORE: NHL prospect commits to West Kelowna Warriors for 2020/21 season

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter