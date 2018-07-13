Contributed

Condo complex proposed for Rutland

Development continues in Kelowna

The Kelowna Christian Centre may be located next to a new condo complex in Rutland in the near future.

The Kelowna Christian Centre Society wants to build a 152-unit complex along Highway 33, according to a report which will be presented to Kelowna council during its regular meeting Monday.

The proposed site for the corner of Highway 33 and Bryden Road would consist of five buildings ranging from four to six storeys high on three parcels of land, the report said.

“The buildings are contemporary and include high-quality building materials include fiber cement panels, concrete, aluminum, and glass. The upper storeys for each building step back to help reduce the massing and impact of the proposed development. Roof projections add visual articulation and interest to the roofline while the grade level units are ground oriented where possible to animate the street and internal,” the report said.

If approved of by council, Official Community Plan amendments will be adopted and a rezoning bylaw will be sent to a public hearing, the report said.

