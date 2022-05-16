Cone Zone campaign encourages Lake Country motorists to drive safe

Two roadside workers in B.C. died after being hit by a vehicle last year

The 12th annual B.C. Cone Zone campaign is underway and Lake Country drivers are being reminded to take caution in cone zones.

WorkSafeBC reports two roadside workers were killed in the province last year and another 31 were injured after being hit by a vehicle.

In the past decade, those numbers total 12 lives lost and 221 missing work from roadside injury.

“That’s 233 people — mothers, fathers, friends, work colleagues, and neighbours,” says Trace Acres, Road Safety at Work program director and spokesperson for the Cone Zone campaign. “Every roadside worker in the Lake Country deserves to make it home to their family at the end of their shift without injury.”

The Cone Zone campaign is aimed at raising awareness of the dangers roadside workers face, including construction crews, traffic control persons, tow truck operators, and first responders.

When entering a cone zone drivers should slow down, follow instructions of those directing traffic, pay attention to temporary road signs, and leave their phones alone.

If no speed limit is posted in a cone zone drivers can continue at the regular posted speed.

If there are vehicles on the side of the road with red, blue, or amber flashing lights then follow provincial rules to slow down and move over.

The Cone Zone campaign is a joint provincial initiative supported by the Work Zone Safety Alliance of organizations committed to improving the safety of roadside workers. “Until the number of fatalities and injuries is zero, we will continue to take action to protect roadside workers,” says Acres. “We ask all drivers, roadside employers and workers to do the same.”

