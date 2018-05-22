The community-based adult education programs are delivered in partnership with Okanagan College.—Image: Google Maps

Conference at Okanagan College in Kelowna has big hopes

Finding the Good: conference seeks to generate new ideas for ethical International Development

Finding the Good: conference seeks to generate new ideas for ethical International Development.

International Development scholars and practitioners from across North America will convene at Okanagan College next month for a unique conference aimed at finding innovative ways to advance social justice, inclusion and human rights in development efforts around the world.

The conference – Finding the Good – happens June 8-9 at the College’s Kelowna campus. The first day will offer thematic workshops, discussions, and networking, with a focus on developing a book project on the theme of Ethics in International Development.

“Finding the Good is about bringing people together for dialogue focused on bringing about real change in this field and out in the world,” said conference organizer Rosalind Warner, who teaches Political Science at Okanagan College, in a press release.“The idea behind the conference is to create a space where scholarly insights and practical development work collide. Hopefully, the result will be solutions that improve the lives of people experiencing marginalization, discrimination and oppression.”

“It’s a conference focused on generating big ideas but even more importantly it’s about coming up with a plan for how we put those big ideas into practice.” Registration for Finding the Good is open online until June 1. Attendees can choose to register for a single day (Friday or Saturday) for $130 or both days for $170. Both days are open to public registration.

More information is available at okanagan.bc.ca/findingthegood. Follow this event on Facebook and on #ocfindingthegood.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’
Next story
VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

Just Posted

Conference at Okanagan College in Kelowna has big hopes

Finding the Good: conference seeks to generate new ideas for ethical International Development

Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge turns 10-years-0ld

Bridge replaced the 50-year-old Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge on May 25, 2008

UPDATE: Major traffic delays in West Kelowna

For those driving into Kelowna on Highway 97 expect significant delays

BC SPCA begins construction on new animal centre in Kamloops

The BC SPCA has begun construction on its new community animal centre in Kamloops

In Photos: Kelowna residents enjoy the long weekend

Get involved by using #YourKelowna

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Independent Investigations Office reports it will pass on a report to Crown counsel

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Talent-laden Giants roll to May Days title

Featuring six members of Canada’s national team, South Hill wins annual fastball tourney

Soccer glory for Bob Ross FC

Vernon entry takes men’s 35+ cash in 39th National Oldtimers Tournament

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

Most Read