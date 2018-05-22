Conference at Okanagan College in Kelowna has big hopes

Finding the Good: conference seeks to generate new ideas for ethical International Development.

International Development scholars and practitioners from across North America will convene at Okanagan College next month for a unique conference aimed at finding innovative ways to advance social justice, inclusion and human rights in development efforts around the world.

The conference – Finding the Good – happens June 8-9 at the College’s Kelowna campus. The first day will offer thematic workshops, discussions, and networking, with a focus on developing a book project on the theme of Ethics in International Development.

“Finding the Good is about bringing people together for dialogue focused on bringing about real change in this field and out in the world,” said conference organizer Rosalind Warner, who teaches Political Science at Okanagan College, in a press release.“The idea behind the conference is to create a space where scholarly insights and practical development work collide. Hopefully, the result will be solutions that improve the lives of people experiencing marginalization, discrimination and oppression.”

“It’s a conference focused on generating big ideas but even more importantly it’s about coming up with a plan for how we put those big ideas into practice.” Registration for Finding the Good is open online until June 1. Attendees can choose to register for a single day (Friday or Saturday) for $130 or both days for $170. Both days are open to public registration.

More information is available at okanagan.bc.ca/findingthegood. Follow this event on Facebook and on #ocfindingthegood.

