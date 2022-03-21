Conference comes to Kelowna for those interested in joining city council

North Okanagan Labour Council is teaching people about running for municipal elections

The North Okanagan Labour Council is hosting a visioning conference for anyone interested in running in municipal elections.

Interested individuals will be able to participate in brainstorm exercises on the city’s pressing issues, learn about networking opportunities and how to get involved in local elections, and seek out advice from those on city council.

Participants are asked to register on the labour council’s website.

The free event will be held April 24, at 1 p.m. in the Spartan Room of Parkinson Recreation Center.

Upcoming general local elections are scheduled for Oct.15.

