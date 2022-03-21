(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Conference comes to Kelowna for those interested in joining city council

North Okanagan Labour Council is teaching people about running for municipal elections

The North Okanagan Labour Council is hosting a visioning conference for anyone interested in running in municipal elections.

Interested individuals will be able to participate in brainstorm exercises on the city’s pressing issues, learn about networking opportunities and how to get involved in local elections, and seek out advice from those on city council.

Participants are asked to register on the labour council’s website.

The free event will be held April 24, at 1 p.m. in the Spartan Room of Parkinson Recreation Center.

Upcoming general local elections are scheduled for Oct.15.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s new Parkinson Rec Centre could go next to Apple Bowl

READ MORE: Building permit approved for five-storey condo in Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark District

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilElectionsKelowna

Previous story
Kelowna security guard stabbed, RCMP search for suspect
Next story
Safety board says flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C.

Just Posted

Bruce Orydzuk talking to security guard in July. (Video: InfoTel)
Kelowna anti-vax protester charged with utter threats against reporter

Syilx Basketball takes on the Kaien Island Thunder in the opening round of the Junior All-Native Tournament at Rutland Senior Secondary School. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
All-Native basketball tourney takes off in Kelowna

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Conference comes to Kelowna for those interested in joining city council

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna security guard stabbed, RCMP search for suspect