Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mica Dam near Revelstoke

There was one case in October and another in November

Mica Dam on the Columbia River near Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed

Two workers have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Mica Dam, BC Hydro has confirmed.

One employee tested positive in October and another in November. The company said the cases are separate, unrelated and there has been no workplace transmission.

Revelstoke is the closest community to Mica Dam, a hydroelectric dam spanning the Columbia River, roughly 150 km away.

Jen Walker-Larsen, spoke person, said the first employee has since recovered and the second is self-isolating.

BC Hydro said when they have a presumed positive case, their triage team is activated to conduct contact tracing and make sure impacted people are self-isolating and arrange for sanitation of areas where the individual has been.

The company said they regularly review and adjust safety protocols based on the guidance of health authorities.

Mica Dam has 50 permanent employees, but the workforce can increase to 135 for the current refurbishment project.

The province has yet to release October COVID-19 numbers for Revelstoke.

From January to September 2020 there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke, the BC Centre for Disease Control reported. However, that number does not include presumptive cases.

As of Nov. 12, there are 5,133 active cases, of which 925 (approximately 18 per cent) are in the Interior Health region.

Premier John Horgan has not ruled out returning to lock down measures in British Columbia if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

Cases of the virus are increasing rapidly across the country.

Manitoba has initiated a Code Red lock down due to the province’s ICU beds running close to capacity and B.C. has banned social gatherings in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

