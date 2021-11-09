Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

Conservation officers investigating killing of 3 mule deer in West Kootenay

Three dead does were found in a clear cut

The West Kootenay Conservation Officer Service is investigating the killing of three mule deer does in the Bulldog Mountain area outside of Castlegar.

The deer were found dead in a clear-cut area approximately 21 km up the Bulldog Forest Service Road near the Paulson Summit.

Conservation officers believe the deer were killed within the last few weeks.

They report nothing was removed from the deer.

There is no open season for mule deer does in the West Kootenay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the COS Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1 877 952 7277.

READ MORE: 3 B.C. RCMP officers sent to hospital after logs topple onto cruisers


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarConservationWildlife

Previous story
B.C. defends COVID rapid testing program as more than a million kits sit in storage
Next story
Kelowna RCMP asking public for information about armed robbery

Just Posted

Multiple spun-out vehicles have closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions from Merritt to Hope. (Screenshot/Google Maps)
TRAFFIC: Multiple jackknifed vehicles close Coquihalla Highway in both directions

At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, a man and woman entered a cannabis store on Lawrence Avenue and demanded money from an employee. (Contributed/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP asking public for information about armed robbery

Ecole Kelowna Secondary School. (File photo)
Rumours of lunch-hour fight at Kelowna high school prompt hold and secure

Mar Jok Elementary in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at West Kelowna elementary; students move to online learning