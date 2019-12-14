A BC Conservation investigation into the poaching of three bull moose in the North Okanagan is ongoing, the service said Friday. (Submitted photo)

Conservation officers on the hunt for North Okanagan moose poachers

Officers execute search warrant Friday morning, investigation continues

Conservation officers are conducting an investigation into the poaching of moose in the North Okanagan.

Officers executed a search warrant on Friday morning and seized multiple pieces of evidence, the service said in a social media post.

The investigation is tied to the poaching of three bull moose and will carry on in Vernon and Kelowna.

The service posted a photo of a moose antler rack along with news of the investigation and search warrant.

BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) has been contacted, and more information will be shared as it becomes known.

There are strict penalties for poaching in B.C. According to the province’s Report all Poachers and Polluters webpage, a poacher may face fines of up to $50,000 and/or six months imprisonment for unethical or illegal hunting and trapping. Higher penalties are in place for the killing of endangered species.

READ MORE: Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

READ MORE: Two Okanagan residents convicted and fined for hunting out of season

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Price for one-bedroom rentals in Kelowna jumped 10.8% from October to November
Next story
Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

Just Posted

WATCH: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning

Rockets drop second straight, conclude 6-game road trip Saturday in Moose Jaw

Kelowna fell short against the Regina Pats 4-3 Friday night

Price for one-bedroom rentals in Kelowna jumped 10.8% from October to November

Out of 34 Canadian cities, report said Kelowna had highest monthly rent increase

Province covers medical costs for Kelowna boy with spinal muscular atrophy

Spinal taps for Rumi Green’s spinal muscular atrophy treatment cost $120,000 each

Warriors look to snap 4 game losing streak in Trail

West Kelowna takes on the Smoke Eaters Friday night

‘Where the miracles live’: Shane Koyczan narrates powerful KGH Foundation video

‘There is more to being alive than just our data plans… there’s our plans’

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Conservation officers on the hunt for North Okanagan moose poachers

Officers execute search warrant Friday morning, investigation continues

UPDATE: Single-lane access after vehicle incident near Boston Bar on Hwy 1

Initial reports of a jack-knifed semi truck had closed both directions of the highway

Kootnekoff: Accommodating religious celebrations

Employers must be mindful that not everyone celebrates holidays which are days off

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Scheer’s resignation tips party into internal war over school tuition payments

The Conservatives have a Toronto convention already scheduled for April

Most Read