Capital News file pic

Conservative Albas responds to Budget 2018

Conservative MP releases statement on the federal Liberals’ budget

Dan Albas, Opposition Shadow Minister for Small Business, made the following statement regarding the release of Budget 2018 from the federal government.

“Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives are focused on bringing forward policies that put hardworking people before government, including solutions that support new parents and young families.

“Budget 2018 was a huge opportunity for Justin Trudeau. The world economy is roaring but Justin Trudeau is failing to turn this opportunity into results for British Columbians.

“Instead, the Prime Minister is raising taxes on over 90 per cent of British Columbian middle class families, and this budget announces new tax hikes on local businesses. And despite all the spending, middle class British Columbians are no further ahead. Justin Trudeau’s economic policies fail to make a difference in the lives of British Columbians.

“He has hundreds of millions of dollars for wealthy foreign billionaires who are starting an international bank, but he has no new support to help hardworking British Columbians looking to purchase their first home. After almost three years of Justin Trudeau the reality is that: Never has a Prime Minister spent so much, to achieve so little.”

