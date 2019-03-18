(James Smith photo)

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

The Reporter has learned that it was a “considerably large” tractor tire that led to a 3-year-old’s death at a farm in Delta last week.

Delta’s deputy fire chief, Brad Wilson, told the Reporter a call came in form the 4700-block of 112th Street at around 5:01 p.m. last Wednesday (March 13). He said crews arrived to find family members trying to help the young girl who was injured after a large tractor tire fell onto her.

“It was big tractor tire that was leaning up against the barn,” Wilson said. “I don’t know the ins and outs of how it came upon falling on her, but we arrived and she was critically injured.”

He said a second engine was called in to help an ambulance helicopter land as the first crew was trying to resuscitate the girl, but she did not make it.

“She was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Wilson added.

RELATED: Three-year-old girl killed in Delta farm accident

At the moment, the BC Coroners Service is still investigating what exactly happened and could not confirm details where the incident happened, how the incident happened or who was involved in it.

“I think the important part for our role in this is, at the conclusion of an investigation, we may make recommendations to preventing death in similar circumstances,” said Andy Watson, spokesperson for the coroners service.

“We’re mandated within our legislation to investigate any child death, so the death of anyone under the age of 18 years old.”

He added that should the service see the need to make statements regarding public safety in the course of their investigations, they will do so.


