Construction begins on Glenrosa Reservoir

Motorists are asked to obey all speed limits and signage and to be mindful of slow-moving vehicles

Construction on the Glenrosa Reservoir water storage facility will start this week, and motorists are asked to follow signs and speed limits.

Construction work will primarily occur off-street along Glenrosa Road between Turnbull Road and Fenton Road, and is scheduled during the weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Intermittent weekend work will also be possible. Large vehicles and equipment will use Glenrosa Road to haul necessary materials to and from the worksite. Motorists are advised to follow all posted speed limits and signage and anticipate additional slow-moving vehicle traffic travelling on and turning onto Glenrosa Road.

A new reservoir is needed to meet existing and future potable water storage demands in the Glenrosa area said city communications supervisor Jason Luciw. The $3.2 million capital investment is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

“Thank you to motorists and area residents for your patience and understanding while we complete these necessary upgrades to our water infrastructure,” said Luciw.

Those interested in learning more about capital investments in the community can visit westkelownacity.ca/capitalprojects.

READ MORE: Kelowna man who walked 215 km for residential school survivors in ICU with COVID

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of West KelownaConstructionOkanagan