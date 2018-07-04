Construction begins on Daimler Drive in West Kelowna

The road improvements will conclude at the end of August

Construction has begun on Daimler Drive between Auburn Road and Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna for pedestrian improvements.

Drivers should expect minor delays during construction, which is expected to conclude at the end of August.

The construction contract has been awarded to Copcan Civil Ltd., at a cost of $647,520, and will include:

• 300 lineal meters of road widening to the South side of Daimler Drive

• 60 lineal meters of full-depth road reconstruction

• 839 square meters of new concrete sidewalk to the South side of Daimler Drive

• 177 lineal meters of storm main extension on the South side of Daimler Drive

• 415 lineal meters of concrete curb and gutter

• Street lighting enhancements at various locations

• Street-parking improvements along both the North and South sides of Daimler Drive

• Cross-walk improvements with a new crosswalk mid-block

There will be single-lane alternating traffic through the construction zone. Motorists are reminded to obey traffic control personnel.

