Daimler Drive where the construction is happening until the end of August. Image from Google Maps Street View

Construction begins on Daimler Drive in West Kelowna

The road improvements will conclude at the end of August

Construction has begun on Daimler Drive between Auburn Road and Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna for pedestrian improvements.

Drivers should expect minor delays during construction, which is expected to conclude at the end of August.

Related: Construction starts along Richter Street

The construction contract has been awarded to Copcan Civil Ltd., at a cost of $647,520, and will include:

• 300 lineal meters of road widening to the South side of Daimler Drive

• 60 lineal meters of full-depth road reconstruction

• 839 square meters of new concrete sidewalk to the South side of Daimler Drive

• 177 lineal meters of storm main extension on the South side of Daimler Drive

• 415 lineal meters of concrete curb and gutter

• Street lighting enhancements at various locations

• Street-parking improvements along both the North and South sides of Daimler Drive

• Cross-walk improvements with a new crosswalk mid-block

Related: Construction begins on Webber Road in West Kelowna

There will be single-lane alternating traffic through the construction zone. Motorists are reminded to obey traffic control personnel.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty
Next story
Kelowna students boost Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Just Posted

Crews douse “suspicious” fires near Munson Pond

Kelowna Fire Department responds to calls of grass fires off Burtch Road

Construction continues on Pelmewash Parkway

The District of Lake Country’s construction of the old highway is ongoing

It’s sign of the times for smokers in West Kelowna

With summer here, drivers and passengers being warned to not throw lit cigarettes out of vehicles

Construction begins on Daimler Drive in West Kelowna

The road improvements will conclude at the end of August

Motorbike and car collide on Highway 97

A car and motorcycle were involved in a crash Thursday morning at Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

New technology will help cherry growers

Researchers in Summerland developing models to predict firmness and flavour of fruit

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

OGC twosome tops podium in Whitehorse

Rae Roworth and Makena Ivanitz win their overall divisions at Midnight Sun Invitational.

Most Read