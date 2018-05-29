Contributed

Construction begins on Webber Road in West Kelowna

The $2.8 million project will begin June 4

Construction will begin along sections of Webber Road and McAllister Road in Glenrosa.

The project that will begin June 4 and combines pedestrian improvements, required watermain replacement and road rehabilitation into one construction contract to limit inconvenience to residents and to save costs.

The project includes construction of a sidewalk near Glenrosa Elementary School, minor road rehabilitation and replacing part of a watermain.

The project budget is $2.8 million with construction to be complete by September 1, 2018.

The City of West Kelowna’s contractor on the project, B.C. General, will maintain access to individual properties throughout construction but area residents may experience some traffic disruptions.

For more information, please call the City’s Engineering Department at 778-797-8840

