Randy Strenger is employed by Springline Construction Ltd., which is currently working near Buckerfields where a memorial for Vinny Larson, who died in a fire at his camp there, was created. Strenger was given direction by his boss to move and save the memorial. The tributes were taken to a lunch program April 2 in hopes of receiving ideas for a new site. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Randy Strenger is employed by Springline Construction Ltd., which is currently working near Buckerfields where a memorial for Vinny Larson, who died in a fire at his camp there, was created. Strenger was given direction by his boss to move and save the memorial. The tributes were taken to a lunch program April 2 in hopes of receiving ideas for a new site. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Construction company saves Salmon Arm memorial for man killed in fire

Employee moved by task of preserving tributes to man living rough, one moment stands out for him

Randy Stenger works in traffic control for Springline Construction – not necessarily an emotional job. However, a recent assignment ‘tugged at his heart strings.’

Last week Stenger’s boss called him aside. Dan Kelemen is project supervisor for the road work Springline is doing near Buckerfield’s. He asked Stenger if he knew the circumstances behind the little memorial set up between 10th Avenue SW and Highway 1.

Stenger knew of Vinny Larson, knew he had died in a fire at his camp there in March 2020. Kelemen asked Stenger to find out what he could regarding who was behind the memorial, as the company would have to remove it but wanted to do so in a dignified, respectful way.

Stenger said he was moved that he was asked to take care of it.

“They’re a very caring company,” he remarked. “It’s nice working with a company that’s like this.”

He said his safety officer, who knew Vinny, called a transportation ministry employee to tell them not to worry if they see someone dismantling the memorial. The ministry person was appreciative the company was taking good care of it.

Stenger said he and his safety officer spoke with a friend of Vinny’s at the site.

“The more you talk, the more you learn. It starts to tug at you even more.”

Stenger took to social media to see what he could find out. 

“I was so nervous when I did those posts, I thought, there’s somebody who is going to be negative on it, but I was totally surprised. There was nothing but positivity.”

Read more: ‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

Read more: People living rough in Salmon Arm to receive fire extinguishers, smoke detectors

Monica Kriese, who organizes the Food with Friends lunches in Salmon Arm along with Chrissy Deye, responded to Stenger.

She asked if Stenger could box up the memorial so she could pick it up. She brought it to the lunch program on Friday, April 2, to see if anyone attending who was friends with Vinny had suggestions for its placement. Ideas are still welcome, so people may drop by the lunch program which runs in the parking lot behind the Crossroads Free Methodist Church. It’s Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at noon.

Stenger said he took down the memorial with great care.

“All of the sticks in the little teepee, I was picking through all of them as some of them had writing on. I did it just about individually, stick by stick, looking for any memorial tributes to Vinny. Anything that had writing on was boxed up and everything was done with care,” he said. 

He also removed the small sleeping bag in the teepee and all the remembrances on the nearby utility pole. One ornament was broken so he dug through surrounding debris and found the missing piece.

“Even the fellow that lived right across from the memorial, he came over… He’s like, ‘What’s happening with it all?’”

The neighbour recounted how he brought Vinny hot meals now and then and he was very appreciative.

Stenger said even though he never interacted with Vinny himself, the process was still moving.

“Regardless of the situation, someone losing their life, especially in a fire like that, it’s sad.”

One moment in particular stood out.

“The only really weird thing that really struck me emotionally was when I was taking it down. In the little teepee area, I just kind of stood back for a couple of minutes, just to take a breath and gather my thoughts.

“And out from the teepee came a little mouse. It looked at me, it wasn’t even scared. It sauntered about and then came, just sat there and looked up at me. It was almost like it was a spirit of Vinny sort of thing… It tugged the heart strings.”

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomelessSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID
Next story
Coquihalla Highway clear of overnight closures

Just Posted

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
GoFundMe launched for two Kelowna men after home damaged by construction fire

‘Brendan and Carson’s Fire Recovery Fund’ is hoping to raise $10,000

City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)
Councillor calls West Kelowna’s 2021 budget ‘oblivious’ to pandemic

Council ultimately voted in favour of the budget and its 4.05 per cent tax hike

Carlos Sigurnjak went missing about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, according to a Facebook post by his family. (Facebook/Carlos Sigurnjak profile)
Clearwater RCMP searching for missing man from Kelowna

His blue hatchback was found south of Vavenby early Wednesday morning.

The BC Centre for Disease Control's weekly COVID-19 numbers for March 28 to April 3. (Photo: BCCDC)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan highest since December

The BCCDC recorded 214 new cases between March 28 to April 3

Food vendor Mark Wilkie of Sun Valley Kettle Korn pictured at the Kelowna Farmers’ market on April 7 with his granddaughter, Clara. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market welcomes back artisans as 26th season begins

Organizers and vendors are anticipating a year far better than the last

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

The author of the Captain Underpants books is working to withdraw one of the children’s books from the shelves and from school libraries. (DreamWorks Animation)
COLUMN: Underpants and a time for a change

An author has chosen to withdraw one of his children’s books from further publication

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
Second week of 33 new COVID-19 cases in South Okanagan

There were 16 cases in Penticton, 15 in Oliver and Osoyoos and two in Keremeos

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former Summerland Asset Development Initiative building on Prairie Valley Road in Summerland has been suggested as the site for a temporary transitional housing facility for the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Transitional housing facility considered for Summerland

Temporary facility would occupy former youth centre location

Most Read