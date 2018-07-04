Contributed

Construction continues on Pelmewash Parkway

The District of Lake Country’s construction of the old highway is ongoing

As the Pelmewash Parkway construction project continues, you’ll notice some permanent traffic pattern changes, road narrowing and realignments to slow down traffic and make way for a new linear park with lake access, multi-use pedestrian/cycle pathway, off-leash dog beach and riparian area restoration, according to the District of Lake Country in a news release.

After the Canada Day long weekend, construction crews will be focusing on the intersections at Ponderosa Rd (no more left turn lane) and Irvine Rd. (two lanes instead of four on Pelemwash).

Plan your travel time to consider traffic delays and single lane alternating traffic flow through the construction zone. Consider taking an alternate route (Oyama Road or Hwy 97) during the construction period. Speed limit 20 km/hr through the construction zone, the release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
