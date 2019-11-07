Construction for net-zero apartment building underway in West Kelowna

Dozens of people attended event today to celebrate start of construction for four-storey, 184-unit building

The first shovels for the project hit the ground today (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

West Kelowna has officially taken additional measures to tackle climate change.

Approximately 50 people were in attendance at 2200 Majoros Road today to celebrate the official launch of a new net-zero energy rental building planned to be constructed in the city.

Zero cabon means the building won’t release any carbon dioxide pollutants into the atmosphere when its operating.

The new four-storey, 184-unit rental apartment is anticipated to be complete in 2021 and is being built by Kelowna-based developer High Street. The company beat out 51 other applicants to build the project through a CleanBC Better Buildings Competition.

The company will now have up to $390,00 in financial incentives from the competition to build 304 solar panels, triple pane windows, and led lighting to help make the apartment 100 per cent electric and zero carbon when it’s finished.

Highstreet Ventures President Scott Butler said the development is part of a bigger company initiative to help fight climate change at a local level.

“Two years ago, we set an ambitious goal to own and operate 1000 net-zero apartment buildings by 2024,” Butler said.

“Our vision is to be known for leading the real estate industry to an affordable, zero-carbon, net-positive future.”

The company already has a reputation to build eco-friendly housing in the area. They’ve already built a sustainable 240-unit apartment building and 48-unit unit condo building in the adjacent area.

Highstreet Ventures sales development vice president Christina Wilson said some of the cost associated with the project will be offset with the design of the building.

“Obviously there’s extra costs associated with the project, but with the offset of operating costs coming down from the building, we will be able to spend the extra money that we need to to make to make the building net zero” Wilson said.

The company said the two to three-bedroom units will be at market-level cost when they’re done being constructed.

Other prominent people at the event included West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom and three other West Kelowna city councillors.

For more information on the company’s developments, you can visit their website.

