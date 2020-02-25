The current firehall is over 60 years old (File photo)

Construction for new $6.6 million Lake Country Firehall to start this summer

District councillors voted to approve funding for project back in 2018

The construction of a new $6.6 million firehall is about to get underway near the corner of Okanagan Centre Road East and Jardines Road in Lake Country.

District of Lake Country communications manager Matt Vader said a building permit is being finalized for the project and that construction is anticipated to start by this summer.

Council to approve borrowing of $6.6 million for new Lake Country fire hall

Vader said Kelowna-based architect Sahuri and Partners are designing the firehall.

Vader said the new firehall is badly needed, particularly since the current 61-year-old firehall is too small for the growing district.

It’s been a long journey for the district to try and build a new fire hall. In 2008, Lake Country residents voted not to proceed with the construction of a new fire hall during a referendum in 2008.

The district said renovating the current firehall isn’t a viable option since renovations would cost as much as building a new firehall.

Vader said the construction project is expected to take around 18 months and be completed by the end of 2021.

