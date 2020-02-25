Construction for new $6.6 million Lake Country Firehall to start this summer

District councillors voted to approve funding for project back in 2018

The current firehall is over 60 years old (File photo)

The construction of a new $6.6 million firehall is about to get underway near the corner of Okanagan Centre Road East and Jardines Road in Lake Country.

District of Lake Country communications manager Matt Vader said a building permit is being finalized for the project and that construction is anticipated to start by this summer.

Vader said Kelowna-based architect Sahuri and Partners are designing the firehall.

Vader said the new firehall is badly needed, particularly since the current 61-year-old firehall is too small for the growing district.

It’s been a long journey for the district to try and build a new fire hall. In 2008, Lake Country residents voted not to proceed with the construction of a new fire hall during a referendum in 2008.

The district said renovating the current firehall isn’t a viable option since renovations would cost as much as building a new firehall.

Vader said the construction project is expected to take around 18 months and be completed by the end of 2021.

