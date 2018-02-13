Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and officials with North American Development Group and Kerkhoff Construction, the two companies building One Water Street, shovel dirt during the official ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday. In the background is the large vibrating mechanism driving one of the 150 pilings for the site into the ground.—Alistair Waters/Capital News

Construction of Kelowna’s two tallest buildings commences

One Water Street will feature residential towers of 36 and 29 storeys

The developers of what are slated to become the two tallest buildings between Calgary and the Lower Mainland, say sales have been so strong for suites in the first tower at One Water Street, they are speeding up their plan to start selling suites in the second tower.

Henry Berznicki, managing partner of North American Development Group, said Tuesday during a ground-breaking ceremony for the 36-storey East Tower on the site at the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive in downtown Kelowna, 190 suites have been sold. That, he said, is close to a sell out.

“The majority of the East Tower’s one- and two-bedroom homes sold quickly and given the excess demand generated, we are pressed to release more of these homes as planned for the West Tower,” he said. “There’s also impressive demand for sub-penthouses and penthouses in this unique urban-style, luxury high-rise development.”

Berznicki said as a result, the company, which is building the two-tower development in partnership with Kerkhoff Construction, will start marketing suites in the planned 29-storey West Tower immediately, six months earlier then originally planned. Sales of suites in the West Tower will start in the summer.

The development will also feature a three-storey podium structure on top of which will be The Bench, 1.3 acres of open space featuring amenities such as a dog run, two outdoor pools, a hot tub, a pickleball court, barbecue pits and fire pits located in a landscaped setting. It will connect to a large private indoor health club.

On Tueday Mayor Colin Basran pushed the button to start the process of installing the approximately 150 piles being pushed into the ground for the development using a vibration method to reduce noise and shaking usually associated with pounding pilings into the earth.

Berznicki said the vibration method was being used to reduce the impact of the work on the site’s neighbours. There are several other high-rises nearby, as well as the Grand Okanagan Hotel and Prospera Place.

As part of its ground-breaking announcement, the two developers also announced they will donate $1 for every foot of pilling driven into the ground to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s JoeAnna’s House fundraising campaign.

JoeAnna’s house will be a home-away-from-home for families with a loved one receiving treatment at KGH. The foundation currently has an $8 million fundraising campaign underway for the project.

Berznicki said each pilling is about 150 feet long but the total will not be known until the last pilling is in the ground.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Just Posted

Construction of Kelowna’s two tallest buildings commences

One Water Street will feature residential towers of 36 and 29 storeys

Mascot Max still missing near Kelowna

A missing five-year-old boxer named Max is causing a lot of concern for Kelowna residents

Sexual assault trial gets underway in Kelowna

Violent sexual assault detailed in court trial

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Byelection day in Kelowna West is finally here

Tomorrow voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Princesses and superheros raise funds for childhood cancer this Family Day

Donning capes, cowls and all sorts of ballrooms dresses, the children were all smiles.

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

Kelowna letter-writer expresses disappointment with council on major project

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

Most Read