The project will link the Abbott Street corridor to the Rail Trail, giving walkers and bikers better access to major destinations like the Landmark District, Parkinson Recreation Centre, the downtown core, and the waterfront. (Contributed)

Construction on final spoke of Kelowna active transportation corridor underway

The project will eventually link It will link Abbott Street corridor to the Rail Trail

Work started this week (Aug. 8) on the final phase of the Sutherland Avenue Active Transportation Corridor (ATC).

Construction is taking place along Sutherland, between Capri Street and Burtch Road. That will be followed by the section between Ethel and Bowes streets.

The work is expected to be completed by fall 2023. After a winter shutdown, construction will continue from Bowes to Capri streets in 2024.

“This extension will fill the final gap in the east-west bike network and improve accessibility, safety, and convenience for cyclists and pedestrians using the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor,” said Derek Corning, senior project manager.

It will link the Abbott Street corridor to the Rail Trail, giving walkers and bikers better access to major destinations like the Landmark District, Parkinson Recreation Centre, the downtown core, and the waterfront.

The $3.5-million project is funded in part by Canada Community Building Fund.

More information is available on the City of Kelowna website.

City of KelownaCyclingKelownaTransportation

