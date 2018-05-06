Construction on Kelowna condo tower stops abruptly

Ellis Parc had to stop work when it didn’t get needed permits

Construction on a high-end Kelowna tower ground an abrupt halt this week.

Crews working on Ellis Parc, which is at the corner of Ellis Street and Clement Avenue, were installing sheet metal into the ground for the 14-storey building’s foundation when they got a stop work order from the city.

“The contractor just got ahead of themselves doing prep-word for the foundation, before the city thought they had proper permitting to do so,” said Ryan Smith, the city’s Community Planning Manager.

READ MORE: THE SKY IS THE LIMIT

Now the contractor will have to go to the city and obtain those permits before they can get construction back underway.

Smith said it’s not the first time a developer has surged ahead without getting all their permits first and been asked to stop as a consequence.

“In a boom like this, everyone is rushing around and trying to push ahead,” he said.

There are currently more high-rises under construction in Kelowna at one time than there has been at any time in the past.

There’s the condo on Sunset Drive, Ellis Parc, the two towers at One Water across the street, the Ella building on Ellis and SOPA Square on Pandosy, which is in its final stages.

