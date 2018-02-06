Construction on long-anticipated Kelowna highrise to get underway

Since October, 190 homes have been sold in the 36-storey East Tower.

Construction of the first tower for the One Water Street development will get underway next week.

Since October, 190 homes have been sold in the 36-storey East Tower. Market demand and continued interest has prompted the developers to announce an earlier start to the sale of homes in the 29-storey West Tower.

At a planned ceremony for the start of construction, Henry Bereznicki, managing partner of North American Development Group and Leonard Kerkhoff,will be onhand. They plan do make a donation to a yet-undisclosed local non-profit health care organization. The amount of the donation is based on one dollar for every foot of pile installed for the East Tower’s foundation.

