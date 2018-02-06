Construction on long-anticipated Kelowna highrise to get underway

Since October, 190 homes have been sold in the 36-storey East Tower.

Construction of the first tower for the One Water Street development will get underway next week.

Since October, 190 homes have been sold in the 36-storey East Tower. Market demand and continued interest has prompted the developers to announce an earlier start to the sale of homes in the 29-storey West Tower.

RELATED: DIRT MOUND TO TAKE NEW SHAPE

At a planned ceremony for the start of construction, Henry Bereznicki, managing partner of North American Development Group and Leonard Kerkhoff,will be onhand. They plan do make a donation to a yet-undisclosed local non-profit health care organization. The amount of the donation is based on one dollar for every foot of pile installed for the East Tower’s foundation.

RELATED: DOWNTOWN BUILDING BOOM

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North
Next story
4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

Just Posted

Farm worker housing proposal sent to public hearing

Cherry grower looking to house 140 temporary workers on farm at north end of Kelowna

B.C. Agriculture Minister meets with Okanagan industry leaders

When “a local legend like orchardist Fred Steele is there, it is time to listen…”

Construction on long-anticipated Kelowna highrise to get underway

Since October, 190 homes have been sold in the 36-storey East Tower.

Latest Central Green building approved by Kelowna council

After deferring a decision over concerns about building height on the site, council says yes

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Tenor sings through Valentines day

Paul Moore presents Nuit Musicale in Kelowna Feb. 9 and Vernon Feb. 10

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Peach City Beach Cruise aired recently

UPDATE: One lane of Coquihalla re-opened near Merritt

DriveBC reports that the next update will be at around 9 a.m.

Most Read