Construction records broken in Lake Country

Construction values are the highest they’ve ever been in the district

It was a record-breaking year for construction value in Lake Country.

The total building permits issued in 2018 was 378 valued at $95 million, breaking the previous record set in 2016 at $92 million.

In 2017, 380 permits were given out, valued at $89 million.

“There’s a lot of projects going on, we’ve seen an uptick in multi-family, a lot more townhomes in the community, a lot more commercial happening. Projects like Lakestone, The Lakes is in the final phases there so it’s a bit of a combination of those projects,” said director of community services Mark Koch.

Anthony Hlynka moved to Lake Country last year and works as a doctor at Turtle Bay Medical Clinic. He purchased land in the McKinley Beach area before constructing a home.

RELATED: Construction continues on Pelmewash Parkway

He wouldn’t have purchased it if it was price it’s valued at today, he said.

“It was the Okanagan that drew me before the job… I moved out here to do some more training for races,” he said. “We were looking for a couple years and didn’t find anything so we ended up buying some land.”

At the time, the land was valued around $270,000, and he said the value has since doubled.

Permits for mulit-family dwellings were higher in the district in 2018 than 2017. In 2017, 16 permits were given out valued at $13 million while this year saw 24 at $19 million.

While the number of permits given for single family homes has decreased since last year, the permit values have increased, with 113 permits valued at $63 million compared to 125 permits at $60 million in 2017.

“That means the homes are being built are more expensive homes,” Koch said.

Mayor James Baker said it was expected that construction would be slowing down, but 2018’s record shows otherwise.

“As I said before, it’s a good place to be so everything wants to live here,” he said.

The speculation tax set to come into effect this spring for West Kelowna and Kelowna could be a factor with building proposals, because people are looking to buy in Lake Country to avoid paying the tax, Baker said.

Rental housing is in high demand in Lake Country, which has been addressed by the district with the encouragement of secondary suites, but the district also outlined a need with specific rental housing.

Baker said the issue will be addressed with the new affordable housing complexes that are planned for Jensen and Hill Roads.

