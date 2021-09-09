(File photo)

(File photo)

Construction slated for Kelowna’s Raymer Avenue

Traffic will be eastbound-only to facilitate bike lane, water utility construction

Raymer Avenue in Kelowna will be eastbound-only between Richter Street and Ethel Street beginning next week for construction of an active transportation corridor and water utility improvements.

The $1.1-million project will extend the Ethel Street active transportation corridor south, providing a link between downtown and South Pandosy. Aging water infrastructure will also be replaced.

“The route will offer people biking and walking better access to major destinations like Okanagan College with future connections planned to the Lakeshore Road multi-use pathway and Gordon Drive bike lanes,” said the city in a news release.

The project is expected to be done by the end of November.

READ MORE: Kelowna neighbourhood to get first community park next year

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bike lanesCity of KelownaKelownaOkanaganTransportation

Previous story
Golden’s Louisiana Pacific to allow only vaccinated employees on site
Next story
Dash-cam footage captures semi on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm running red light

Just Posted

(File photo)
Construction slated for Kelowna’s Raymer Avenue

The City of Kelowna’s design plans for Tallgrass Park. (City of Kelowna/Contributed)
Kelowna neighbourhood to get first community park next year

(Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s help in locating missing man

(Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for rightful owner of old briefcase