Construction slated for Kelowna’s Raymer Avenue

Traffic will be eastbound-only to facilitate bike lane, water utility construction

Raymer Avenue in Kelowna will be eastbound-only between Richter Street and Ethel Street beginning next week for construction of an active transportation corridor and water utility improvements.

The $1.1-million project will extend the Ethel Street active transportation corridor south, providing a link between downtown and South Pandosy. Aging water infrastructure will also be replaced.

“The route will offer people biking and walking better access to major destinations like Okanagan College with future connections planned to the Lakeshore Road multi-use pathway and Gordon Drive bike lanes,” said the city in a news release.

The project is expected to be done by the end of November.

