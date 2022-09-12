Construction work at YLW will impact pick-ups and drop-offs

Curbside metered parking in front of the terminal building will be removed.

Upcoming construction work to expand the terminal building at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will impact pick-ups and drop-offs.

Preliminary work starts Sept. 13 and means waiting along the front curb will not be allowed, and all curbside metered parking in front of the terminal building will be removed.

Guests will still be able to drop-off and pick-up in front of the facility, but parking will be restricted to the short- and long-term parking lots.

“Our existing terminal building is already over capacity as we return to regular passenger numbers following COVID-19,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “It is important we prepare to make these large infrastructure improvements now so we can continue to serve our community into the future. “We thank YLW passengers and guests for their patience as we complete this necessary work.”

There will be ongoing changes to traffic flow and access throughout the fall. The ATB Expansion Project is planned to begin in 2023, subject to funding, and will increase the security screening area, reducing the time it takes to clear security and expand the departures lounge to improve connections to aircraft gates and increase food and beverage options.

Between 2019 and 2029, YLW will invest over $270 million in upgrades to airport infrastructure. The expansion is funded through airport revenues and Airport Improvement Fees and is not funded by tax dollars.

In July, B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Khalon announced $500,000 in funding for the terminal building expansion. The money is coming from B.C.’s mass timber demonstration program.

The use of prefabricated mass timber panels will reduce construction time for the terminal expansion and result in less construction traffic at the site.

