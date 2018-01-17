(Contributed)

Consulate for American services coming to Kelowna

A Vancouver travelling pop-up consulate will be in Kelowna Jan. 18

The United States Consulate General in Vancouver will host a travelling pop-up consulate for American citizens services at the Okanagan Regional Library – Kelowna Branch on Jan. 18.

Consulate staff at the venue will accept passport and Consular Report of Birth Abroad applications and provide notarial services. American citizens can obtain these services at the Okanagan Regional Library, Small Meeting Room #2, 1380 Ellis St, Kelowna, BC from 10:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

All services require an appointment and a fee. Email VancouverACS@state.gov by Jan. 17 for appointments and questions.

