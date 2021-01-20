Contactless parking payment available at YLW

Parking fees at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) can now be paid on your smartphone.

Motorists parking in front of the metres adjacent to the terminal at the airport can now use the PayByPhone mobile app to make their parking payments.

“Contactless payment is an additional health and safety measure we are implementing at YLW with the help of the PayByPhone app,” said airport director Sam Samaddar. “The new mobile parking app is an easy, simple process to pay for metered parking during your next visit to YLW.”

The use of the app is simple: open the PayByPhone app, enter the parking location and length of stay, and pay directly through the app. As a parking session nears expiration, the app notifies users by text and prompts them to extend their time remotely.

Metered parking is the only location where PayByPhone is currently available at YLW; however, additional parking areas will be added in the future.

“We’re excited to be adding YLW to the growing list of airports where PayByPhone is simplifying and modernizing the parking experience,” said Roamy Valera, PayByPhone CEO. “We’re not new to the Kelowna area, but we’re glad to be expanding our presence where travellers are looking for a safer, and more convenient way to pay for parking while they travel.”

YLW also encourages travellers to use its other contactless options including online check-ins, mobile boarding passes and apps to order food and drinks in the departures lounge.

